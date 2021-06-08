Traffic

Shelter-in-place ordered as crews burn off hazardous materials from I-95 after crash in Delaware

By
Multi-vehicle crash, hazmat shuts down I-95 in Delaware

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials have ordered nearby residents to shelter in place while they burn off hazardous materials following a multi-vehicle crash and hazmat incident on-95 in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the highway near Airport Road in Newport.

According to DelDOT, all lanes northbound and southbound are closed near the Route 141 and Airport Road exit.

"Due to a crash involving HAZMAT on I-95 northbound near the SR 141/Airport Road exit, 95 northbound and southbound are closed as well as SR 141 over I-95. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes and signal adjustments have been made. We expect this to be an extended closure," DelDOT said.

Pictured: Crews burn off hazardous material left on I-95 in New Castle County, Delaware after a crash on Tuesday morning.

DelDOT



Police said a pick-up truck involved in the crash was pulling a trailer that was carrying 1,500 pounds of organic peroxide which spilled onto I-95.

At about 1:15 p.m., the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued the shelter-in-place directive for a half-mile radius around the crash while crews worked to burn off the peroxide.

The order for the crash scene applied to the area around the intersection of I-95 and Airport Road.



The driver of a pickup truck is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

"The roadway will be closed for an extended period due to a crash involving hazmat material spilled on the roadway. Motorists should seek alternate routes of travel," the Delaware State Police said.

It's not yet known how long the cleanup will take before the highway can reopen.

Drivers were exiting off Route 273 to detour onto Route 13.

