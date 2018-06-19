SUV crashes in woods off Route 1 SB in Falls Township

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3606097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over crash on Route 1 SB in Falls Twp. on June 15, 2018.

An SUV came to rest in the woods following a crash on Route 1 southbound in Falls Township.The crash happened around noon Friday near the Oxford Valley Exit.The view from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle nearly obscured by vegetation.According to investigators, the 27-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital where police say he is in grave condition.His name has not been released, but investigators say he is a man from the Levittown area.Route 1 southbound was shut down for hours but has since reopened.A child safety seat was sitting on the ground just off the roadway, but there was no child in the vehicle at the time of the crash.------