Teens struck by vehicle while waiting at bus stop in Montco

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Police in Montgomery County believe some type of medical condition caused a 44-year-old driver to hit two teenagers at a bus stop Wednesday morning.
Chopper 6 was over the scene near Canterbury and Grays Lane in Montgomery Township.
Investigators say the driver jumped the curb and hit two 14-year-old students waiting on the bus around 7:30 a.m.
Fortunately, neither was seriously hurt.
Both teens were treated at the hospital and released.
The accident is still under investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps