Teens struck by vehicle while waiting at bus stop in Montco

Teens struck by vehicle while waiting at bus stop in Montco. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 19, 2018.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Montgomery County believe some type of medical condition caused a 44-year-old driver to hit two teenagers at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Canterbury and Grays Lane in Montgomery Township.

Investigators say the driver jumped the curb and hit two 14-year-old students waiting on the bus around 7:30 a.m.

Fortunately, neither was seriously hurt.

Both teens were treated at the hospital and released.

The accident is still under investigation.

