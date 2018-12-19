Teens struck by vehicle while waiting at bus stop in Montco

Police in Montgomery County believe some type of medical condition caused a 44-year-old driver to hit two teenagers at a bus stop Wednesday morning.Chopper 6 was over the scene near Canterbury and Grays Lane in Montgomery Township.Investigators say the driver jumped the curb and hit two 14-year-old students waiting on the bus around 7:30 a.m.Fortunately, neither was seriously hurt.Both teens were treated at the hospital and released.The accident is still under investigation.------