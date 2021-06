HADDON HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer jackknifed along I-295 in Haddon Heights, Camden County.It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Friday south of Route 30.Authorities said the truck was traveling northbound on I-295, approaching the White Horse Pike, when it jackknifed.This created a large fuel spill on the highway.The tractor-trailer lodged on the concrete median barrier.Numerous police officers have responded to the scene.Authorities have shut down left lanes in both directions.