TRAFFIC

Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays

EMBED </>More Videos

Traffic nightmare on I-78. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The wintry weather has caused a traffic nightmare on 30 mile stretch of I-78 in the Lehigh Valley.

Vehicles, a majority being tractor-trailers, are in a standstill at various spots along the roadway from the New Jersey State Line to Route 100.

Some drivers have been stuck in the traffic for 12 hours - since Thursday afternoon.

State Police could be seen driving on the opposite side of I-78 to wake up drivers who have fallen asleep in their trucks.

EMBED More News Videos

State troopers waking up drivers on I-78. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.



A viewer video sent into Action News showed a solid line of cars on I-78 near Route 33 around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Some drivers have run out of gas waiting for traffic to begin moving.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficsnowwinter weatherwintry mixAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SEPTA delays ended; trains on schedule
1 critically injured in Route 130 crash
Collision causes delays on Street Road in Bensalem
Two trucks involved in I-95 crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Windy and Cool Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
SEPTA delays ended; trains on schedule
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Authorities: Woman killed, 3 injured in Trenton fire
Montco clears out from under snow
Show More
Chris Sowers reports from the 6abc studio terrace
Lehigh County finds its way through the snow
Gray Hall reports from Mobile 6 as snow changes to rain
More News