Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --The wintry weather has caused a traffic nightmare on 30 mile stretch of I-78 in the Lehigh Valley.
Vehicles, a majority being tractor-trailers, are in a standstill at various spots along the roadway from the New Jersey State Line to Route 100.
Some drivers have been stuck in the traffic for 12 hours - since Thursday afternoon.
State Police could be seen driving on the opposite side of I-78 to wake up drivers who have fallen asleep in their trucks.
A viewer video sent into Action News showed a solid line of cars on I-78 near Route 33 around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Some drivers have run out of gas waiting for traffic to begin moving.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps