On behalf of the officers and members of the South Philadelphia String Band, we are deeply saddened at the loss of our family members.



We ask you to keep all families in your thoughts and prayers.



While the Mummers community is a close knit family, we ask for privacy for the families and our organization during this difficult time.



The South Philadelphia String Band family will be making no further comment.

The Mummers community is mourning the loss of some of their members after a deadly head-on crash left three dead and two injured in South Philadelphia.The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at 7th Street and Packer Avenue.Police say a 2014 Audi A4 and a 2015 Acura RDX were headed in opposite directions on Packer.They say the driver of the Audi veered into opposing traffic and crashed into the Acura.Four people were in the Acura at the time; three were killed.The three victims have been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Ferry of Philadelphia, 35-year-old Kelly Wiseley of Glenolden, Pa., and 31-year-old Dennis Palandro of Morton, Pa.A female passenger suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries. She is expected to survive.Police say the victims were wearing clothing and arm bands from the South Philadelphia String Band.In a statement late Wednesday morning, the South Philly String Band said:The driver of the striking vehicle has been identified as 29-year-old Keith Campbell of Delaware. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.Police say it appears at this time Campbell stabbed himself. A knife with a 10-inch blade was found in Campbell's vehicle.Police are looking to charge Campbell with four counts of accidents involving death or bodily injury.Authorities are serving a search warrant on Campbell's vehicle and further charges could be filed, police say.They have not been able to speak with him as of this time.------