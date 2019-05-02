WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
2019 Philly Auto Show
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions 2019: Black History Month
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Traffic
VOTE NOW - How should we improve our daily commute?
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic
buildingitbettertogether
mass transit
traffic
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man with machete attempts to abduct woman in parking lot
Police: Suspects punch man, steal new sneakers in Philadelphia
1st confirmed case of measles in Pennsylvania of 2019
Officials: 2 off-duty Philly police officers arrested in Florida
Man who held teen as sexual captive won't go to prison
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
Protesters disrupt 'Hawk-A-Palooza' at SJU
Show More
Dog dies after being shot by two Philadelphia police officers
76ers Fieldhouse evacuated following gas leak in area
Philly police ID suspect wanted in shooting of teen outside store
AccuWeather: Very Warm, Late T'Storms Today
Dietz & Watson opening clothing store in Philly
More TOP STORIES News