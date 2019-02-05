EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5121918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a crash involving a trolley, vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia on February 5, 2019.

A total of 30 people were injured after a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 41st and Chester streets.Authorities say an SUV collided with a paratransit bus which then sent the bus into a Route 13 SEPTA trolley.Patrick Romer was in his apartment not far from the scene. He came out to see what had happened after hearing the impact."It was hard to describe the sound but heard deafening blow that vibrated up and then you look out and at first you're like what's going on on the road and then you realize there was an accident," said Romer.Officials tell Action News that 27 passengers of the trolley were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The drivers of the trolley and the bus were also hurt.-----