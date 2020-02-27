VIDEO: Family taking photos on train tracks narrowly escape tragedy

Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania family photo shoot almost ended in tragedy as a train barrels toward the family posing on the tracks.The group which included at least four children decided to take pictures on active train tracks.Within minutes, the expected happened and a train started barreling toward them.The video shows kids scatter as an adult scoops up a toddler.Fortunately, everyone managed to escape, but officials are using the video as an example of why it's illegal to walk on train tracks.