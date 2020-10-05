MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- Travel just a half block off Main Street in Manayunk and you'll find a lot filled with more than 22-hundred plants, many getting a second life after this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
It's a space perfect for COVID-19 with 20,000 square feet of open space that can hold up to 150 socially-distanced people.
The cocktails use herbs from the garden and there's a menu of bar food and a backdrop of urban grit.
The site holds a community garden, part of the PHS Harvest 2020 program to help feed families in need. Harvests are being donated to Manayunk's Northlight Community Center. To volunteer in the garden, email Cristina Tessaro: CTessaro@PennHort.org.
PHS Pop Up Garden | Beer Garden Menu
106 Jamestown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk gets a new pop-up beer garden paradise thanks to PHS
Flowers from the PHS Flower show beautify this lot that's perfect for social distancing.
FYI PHILLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More