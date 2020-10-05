Manayunk gets a new pop-up beer garden paradise thanks to PHS

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- Travel just a half block off Main Street in Manayunk and you'll find a lot filled with more than 22-hundred plants, many getting a second life after this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower ShowIt's a space perfect for COVID-19 with 20,000 square feet of open space that can hold up to 150 socially-distanced people.The cocktails use herbs from the garden and there's a menu of bar food and a backdrop of urban grit.The site holds a community garden, part of the PHS Harvest 2020 program to help feed families in need. Harvests are being donated to Manayunk's Northlight Community Center. To volunteer in the garden, email Cristina Tessaro: CTessaro@PennHort.org.106 Jamestown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19127