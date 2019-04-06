What's the Deal: Finding cheap flights

If you're planning to fly in the near future we've got some easy ways to score the cheapest seats.
Airfare changes by the day and by the hour and it's hard to know if a fare is as low as it will go. It's best to leave the deal hunting to the experts with one of three free tools available right at your fingertips.
If you're looking to book the lowest airfare Checkbook Magazine has you covered. It has checked out the latest online travel tools to see which ones are the most user-friendly.
"The one we like best it's called Scott's Cheap Flights," said Kevin Brasler.
The website promises to save up to 90-percent on international flights.
"They are basically seeking out these deals and alerting their customers when they find them in a very honest way," explained Brasler.
The folks at Scott's Cheap Flights plug away at online booking sites to find sales, mistake fares, and seasonal dips in pricing. Then they send you email alerts about cheap flights leaving from the airports you designate.
Scott's recently found a deal from Philadelphia to Frankfurt for $404 roundtrip which is less than half the normal price and a $270 deal to fly to and from Cancun.
"It's a free email newsletter you don't have to pay for it. The airlines aren't paying them to advertise anything," said Brasler.
If you're looking for a package deal, Checkbook Magazine recommends you sign up for the Travel Pirates newsletter.
And for a search tool to track and find the best deals on your own, Checkbook likes Google Flights. You can search for prices by calendar to find the cheapest time to go based on average daily prices over the past year. For example, you can jet between Philadelphia and Miami for as little as $67 in late January or for as much as $502 around New Year's Eve.
