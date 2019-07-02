Travel

Buzzfeed sparks viral debate on airplane etiquette

A viral debate on airplane etiquette has been sparked by Buzzfeed.

The debate comes from an article entitled: "If you stand in the airplane aisle as soon as the plane lands, you are wrong."

The airplane door is still closed, clearly no one is getting off.

Still, some people, regardless of their row, stand up. Some even get their bag from the overhead compartment and just stand there.

An exception can be given to the people who genuinely have to run to catch a connecting flight.

Case in point from Buzzfeed.

They even published a tweet that reads, "Man shaves 1.7 seconds off 2-hour flight by standing up as soon as plane lands."
