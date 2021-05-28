High gas prices not deterring travelers this Memorial Day weekend

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The jury is still out on the weather this holiday weekend, but one thing we do know: people are itching to get out of their homes."We have a little boat which you can see over there and we take it in the canals and the bay and watch birds and stuff," said Joel Elston of Easton."With COVID mitigations being lifted in many places, the vaccine rollout being somewhat successful, people are ready to go and we're seeing evidence of that through increased traffic on the roadways," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Public Affairs.And while travel demand is up is 60% compared to last year, so are gas prices.According to new data released by AAA, in Pennsylvania, prices were $2.23 for a gallon of unleaded gas last year in Pennsylvania. Today, they are $3.16 a gallon."Because of dual effects from the Colonial Pipeline shut down as well as the increased demand for travel this weekend, there really is expensive gas out there everywhere," said Tidwell.Robert Morse and his family packed up the car from Salisbury, Maryland, to head to Rochester, New York."I'm excited," said Morse. "It's a big trip with the family, pack everybody in the car, we're going to see some family is going to be a really fun time."But some residents aren't comfortable traveling yet and think restrictions are easing a little quickly."I had COVID in November and my whole family got it and three of us almost died, said Gwen Richardson of Havertown. "We're waiting for at least 90% of the people to get the shot before we get relaxed."