Travel

Legally blind woman looking for a travel buddy

EMBED <>More Videos

Legally blind woman looking for a travel buddy. Maggie Kent has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 10, 2019.

By
A local woman with a strong case of wanderlust needs your help. The 30-year-old is legally blind and needs some help getting around for her next adventure.

Talya Washington is 30 years old. She's caught the travel bug and has the photos and memories to prove it.

For her next adventure, she's turned to Craigslist posting an ad to anyone who may be hitting the open road.

"If you're going somewhere cool, and you're willing to take a traveler with you, definitely let me know," says Washington.

For her, it's the best way to get around.

"I can see shape, color, movement, light. I just can't see any of that well," says Washington, who was diagnosed with degenerative myopia as a child.

"I have no idea what my eyes will be like in 10 years. I have no idea what my eyes will be like in a week, but I can say that I'm going to continue to do what I want anyway," said Washington.

No doubt there are dangers, but she weighs the risks every time.

"We have to use our other senses to build up the same amount of intuition that other people have," she said.

These trips are her unique way to see the world.

"It's a way for people like me who are blind or visually impaired to still have an adventure and still have quality of life," Washington adds.

Later this year, Talya will start a job training program for the blind and visually impaired, but before that she wants one more adventure. Within 48 hours she's ready to go wherever the road takes her.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travel
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania man claims he found R. Kelly tape abusing girls
Philadelphia police searching for alleged naked gunman
Video allegedly shows NJ Transit officer dragging man
Police: 2 men steal car with child in backseat in West Philadelphia
Man in wheelchair fights off home invasion suspect in Mayfair
Bensalem man charged with killing roommate after 'pig' comment, police say
8 Americans among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Show More
Man dies after shooting in Mantua section of Philadelphia
No deal reached between SEPTA, transit police union
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Navy father surprises wife, 2 daughters at dance practice
Video shows off-duty Denver officer knocking handcuffed man unconscious
More TOP STORIES News