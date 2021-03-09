Pa. gas prices top $3 per gallon, among most expensive in US

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gas prices across Pennsylvania are now averaging above $3 per gallon for the first time in nearly two years, according to AAA.Prices in many areas in and around eastern Philadelphia are hovering at $2.99 a gallon for regular unleaded.At least one gas station in King of Prussia had raised the price to $3.39 a gallon for customers paying with a credit card.AAA experts said the rise in Pennsylvania is a result of what they're calling the "perfect storm."The winter storm last month took 26 U.S. refineries offline, and countries that export fuel scaled back production. Both are limiting the supply, experts said.Demand is only expected to rise as states lift pandemic restrictions and more vaccines becomes available."Should supply and demand stabilize over the next couple of months, the price could stabilize - could maybe even come down a little bit - which could have an impact on what people are paying at the pump," according to Jim Garrity, an AAA spokesperson.Current tri-state averages per gallon:PA: $3.01NJ: $2.89DE: $2.73National Average: $2.79Pennsylvania's average was $2.76 a month ago and $2.58 this time last year.AAA said at this rate, March could bring the most expensive gas prices of the year. It will likely depend on what happens during hurricane season.