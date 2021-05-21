air travel

System outage for American Airlines now resolved, but long lines persist

System outage caused long lines at multiple airports

PHILADELPHIA -- Multiple airlines across the United States are seeing long lines at check in due to a computer problem.

American Airlines and Jet Blue are two of the airlines that reported having system outages Friday morning.

According to American Airlines, Sabre Corporation, which is a company that operates global distribution systems such as air bookings in North America, had a system outage.

The outage was reportedly resolved before 5:45 a.m. EST.

Still, airports across the country report long lines and significant backups.

Philadelphia International Airport released this statement: "Early this morning, a reservation system serving multiple carriers experienced a technical issue. The issue has been resolved and systems are back online, but passengers should plan extra time for their travels this morning."



It's unclear how long until the lines and check in delays will end.
Related topics:
travelair travelamerican airlinestechnologyu.s. & world
