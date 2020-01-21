Travel

TSA shares collection of 'Top 10 Finds of 2019'

Samurai swords, a snake and moose droppings. What do they all have in common?

They placed in TSA's top 10 unusual finds from air passengers in 2019

The collection includes items recovered at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Every year, the TSA gathers these rare and offbeat items and creates a light-hearted video.



TSA's Top 10 Finds of 2019

1. Moose Poop, Juneau International Airport (JNU)

2. Butcher Knife, Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)
3. Uninvited Snake, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
4. Blow Dart Gun, Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)
5. Martial Arts Sais, LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
6. Power Saw, Bradley International Airport (BDL)

7. Auto Airbag, Orlando International Airport (MCO)
8. Gun/Knife, Miami International Airport (MIA)
9. Road flares, Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
10. Samurai Swords, San Jose International Airport (SJC)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsasecurityairport security
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to murder in Bucks County cold case: DA
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of South Philly grocery story employee, teen
Crews battle fire at Montgomery County apartment complex
POLL: Will you be rooting for Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV?
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
Crews pull woman from under River Line train in Pennsauken
Show More
Girl, 12, struck by driver near Pennsville High School
PETA: 'Morbidly obese' bear removed after Baldwin letter
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
AccuWeather: Sunny But Cold
Fire rips though South Jersey apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News