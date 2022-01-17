Mom of Jason, Travis Kelce makes it to both brothers' playoff games thousands of miles away

Donna Kelce is the mom of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The brothers both had playoff games thousands of miles away - Jason in Tampa, Florida and Travis in Kansas City, Missouri.
Like any devoted mom, Donna was committed to cheering on both her boys in person.
And the NFL live-tweeted her travels.
Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day.— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n
DONNA KELCE UPDATE:— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
One game down, one to go. Headed to the airport! pic.twitter.com/5wUS3vVD9B
By 6:30 p.m., after seeing Jason and the Eagles come up short against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, she was already on a plane in Florida, planning to get to the Chiefs prime-time game by the first quarter.
Next stop:— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
📍 Kansas City pic.twitter.com/isVe3UEgDy
Even the mayor of Kansas City offered her a police escort when the NFL reached out for help.
"I ride with @kcpolice to games (and everywhere). I'm happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house!" Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
I ride with @kcpolice to games (and everywhere). I’m happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house! https://t.co/HbdF8y8byT— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 16, 2022
DONNA KELCE UPDATE:— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
"In the car on the way to the stadium!"
Mission almost complete. pic.twitter.com/VdUcx9YI4L
The stadium is in sight! pic.twitter.com/8lIrlaJpXw— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
Donna Kelce made it to the stadium just in time to see her son throw his first-ever pass for a touchdown during a trick play.
✅ Travis Kelce catches touchdown passes.— #SuperWildCard Weekend on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 17, 2022
✅ Travis Kelce also throws touchdown passes. #PITvsKC on NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/utRCdh6ShC
She made it!— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
Two games. One day. One amazing mom. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/410OgbaxBk
Later, after Andy Reid coached the Chiefs to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Travis Kelce was in for a surprise of his own.
The Chiefs let Donna Kelce have the honors of being the first to congratulate her son during the post-game news conference.