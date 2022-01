Mom of Jason, Travis Kelce makes it to both brothers' playoff games thousands of miles away

Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One special Philadelphia Eagles fan had to pull double duty on Sunday.Donna Kelce is the mom of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.The brothers both had playoff games thousands of miles away - Jason in Tampa, Florida and Travis in Kansas City, Missouri.Like any devoted mom, Donna was committed to cheering on both her boys in person.And the NFL live-tweeted her travels.By 6:30 p.m., after seeing Jason and the Eagles come up short against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers , she was already on a plane in Florida, planning to get to the Chiefs prime-time game by the first quarter.Even the mayor of Kansas City offered her a police escort when the NFL reached out for help."I ride with @kcpolice to games (and everywhere). I'm happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house!" Mayor Quinton Lucas said.Donna Kelce made it to the stadium just in time to see her son throw his first-ever pass for a touchdown during a trick play.Later, after Andy Reid coached the Chiefs to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Travis Kelce was in for a surprise of his own.The Chiefs let Donna Kelce have the honors of being the first to congratulate her son during the post-game news conference.