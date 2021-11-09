astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott concert Astroworld festival: Boy, 9, fighting for life after being crushed

By Stefania Okolie
EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old critically injured in Astroworld festival tragedy

HOUSTON -- The concert surge chaos at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival claimed the lives of eight people Friday night, but there were more injured, and some of those individuals are fighting for their lives.

Ezra Blount, 9, is one of those victims. He went to the concert on Friday with his father.

RELATED: Naperville best friends among 8 killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival; vigils planned

At a point during the show, Blount was on his father's shoulders in order to stay out of and above the crowd. But when things got out of control, his father was overcome himself, passed out and fell. Blount fell as well and was trampled.

Initially, the boy was taken to a hospital as a John Doe, separated from his father. Family members desperately tried to find him, only to discover that Blount suffered major organ damage and was in a coma.

Relatives told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK Blount has severe brain swelling, as well. They're clinging to hope and praying for his recovery.

In the meantime, they're asking for someone to take accountability.

"How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security," his grandfather wants to know.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasconcertastroworld festival tragedyfestivalmusicmusic newsteen killedwoman killedu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
Astroworld timeline gives organized view of the disaster
9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from his injuries, family says
Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies
Travis Scott attended afterparty following Astroworld, sources say
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News