Tree crashes into Delco home, slices through roof

Tree crashes into Delco home, slices through roof.

By
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP, Pa. (WPVI) --
High winds caused a tree to crash into a home in Delaware County.

The tree sliced through the roof around 3 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of North Orange Street in Upper Providence Township.

Two people and two dogs were able to escape without injury.

The homeowner, Steve Olkowski, says the tree came through five to ten feet from where they were sleeping.



"We were sleeping in the house. We heard the wind. All of a sudden, we heard a couple branches hit the house. And then just this horrific boom. You heard plaster all over the place. Woke up to find a tree coming through my closet, about three feet off the floor of the bedroom," Olkowski said.

Olkowski says they were able to crawl under the tree and get down the stairs to safety.

Police and fire crews were called to inspect the damage.


