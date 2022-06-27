Trenton Circus Squad bringing the Big Top Tent, youth mentorship to Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The youth performers from the Trenton Circus Squad are bringing the Big Top Tent to Camden for the first time, but these performers do more than just tricks, their civic engagement is about mentorship and giving back.
The nonprofit uses circus arts to help kids take big leaps in life.
"If they can accomplish swinging on a trapeze, or juggling 5-6 items or doing amazing acrobatics, then they feel they can accomplish huge goals in life," said Tom von Osesen with the Trenton Circus Squad.
This year the circus squad has a brand new Big Top Tent that can seat 350 people.
From juggling, to walking the tight wire and aerials, youth performers will showcase their talents before teaching the circus acts to kids in attendance.
Performances run from July 1st to 9th.
Shows on the July 4th weekend will be free, but the remaining ones will require tickets.
Proceeds go towards programming, equipment, and stipends for youth performers.
For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.trentoncircussquad.org/
