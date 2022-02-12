police-involved shooting

Investigation underway in Trenton after an officer opens fire on a suspect

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the shooting according Attorney General guidelines
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Trenton, New Jersey are investigating an early morning police-involved shooting.

Officials say the officers were responding to a call on the 500 block of Center Street just after midnight Saturday.

Police say that's when an officer opened fire, hitting at least one person.

There's no word on that persons condition or if any officers were injured.

