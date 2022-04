TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A shooting left a teenager in Trenton, New Jersey dead on Thursday night.It happened around 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Liberty Street.Police say officers found a 16-year-old male shot in the face inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Action News has learned there were other teenagers present in the house and a gun was found at the scene.Further details including who shot the teen have not been released.Anyone with information is asked to call Trenton police.