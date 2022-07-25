Nearly one year later, community still recovering from powerful tornado

Neighbors walked out to wrecked homes, shattered windows, and damaged cars. Today, uprooted trees still remain.

TREVOSE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nearly a full year after a tornado with 140 mph winds ripped through Trevose, Bucks County, residents are still working to recover.

However, things are looking much better than they did in July 2021.

"A lot of work, a lot of cleanup, huge expense," said Edward Hoopes, the property manager and acting owner of Penn Valley.

It's a miracle no one was hurt. One homeowner's Ring camera captured the moment the tornado hit.

"I said to my wife, 'You gotta come out and see this, bring your camera!' About a 25-foot sign from turnpike blew into my backyard," said Steve Smith.

Neighbors walked out to wrecked homes, shattered windows, and damaged cars. Today, uprooted trees still remain.

"As of even just two weeks ago, I'm still clearing out trees still in the creek... Mother Nature, she can be a real you know what," said Smith.

Video from an employee inside the Faulkner dealership captured intense moments when the twister approached. They ran into a bathroom for shelter, but when they returned to the front showroom, they found it destroyed.

Officials are reminding people that it's important to take warnings seriously.

"We had a number of different catastrophes that happened in Bucks County, tornadoes were abundant. But it's important for folks to have a plan for their families, for themselves, for their pets so they can keep safe and practice the plan before the storm," said Audrey Kenny Director of Emergency Services.

It's something that Smith is going to take more seriously.

"We determined that next time they give you a warning of a tornado instead of going, 'oh please this will never happen' - yeah, it's a reality now. This is the new tornado alley," Smith said.

Kenny says it's important to have an emergency kit ready to go, have your cell phone devices charged, get to the lowest point of your house, and don't forget about your pets.

"Secure anything outside so they aren't projectiles during a storm, if you're driving somewhere get out of harm's way. I don't recommend an underpass," Kenny said.

Since last summer officials at Bucks County Emergency Services have increased their severe weather training.