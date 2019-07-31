EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Evesham police are searching for three suspects who they say stole $15,000 worth of Apple products from Target.
It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.
Police said three suspects entered the store on Route 73 by using a tool to shatter the front glass sliding door.
According to investigators, once inside the trio ran to the electronics department, shattered a glass display case and loaded their bags with approximately $15,000 worth of Apple products.
Police said the suspects were in the store for a total of three minutes.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the video is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.
Smash and grab suspects steal $15K in Apple products from Evesham Target, police say
SMASH AND GRAB
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News