smash and grab

Smash and grab suspects steal $15K in Apple products from Evesham Target, police say

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Evesham police are searching for three suspects who they say stole $15,000 worth of Apple products from Target.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.

Police said three suspects entered the store on Route 73 by using a tool to shatter the front glass sliding door.

According to investigators, once inside the trio ran to the electronics department, shattered a glass display case and loaded their bags with approximately $15,000 worth of Apple products.

Police said the suspects were in the store for a total of three minutes.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eveshamtheftburglarynew jersey newssmash and grabappletarget
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
Video: Smash-and-grab burglary in Center City
Police search for suspects in smash and grab burglary in Mantua Township
NJ police warn residents about smash-and-grab crimes
Suspects sought in burglary of 6 stores in Burlington Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Nevada School district implements non-gender restrooms
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Flooding Downpours and Storms Today
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with student
Show More
Arizona father hired after holding sign on street for weeks
N.J. police officer charged in infant daughter's death to remain in jail
YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident
Father who died trying to rescue son from ocean identified
Teen accused of urinating on shelf at Walmart arrested
More TOP STORIES News