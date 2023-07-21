1 man dead after triple shooting in Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, July 21, 2023 3:59AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in the city's Olney neighborhood on Thursday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Mascher and Nedro streets.

Officers say three men were shot and transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

One victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the back.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and a 31-year-old man was shot once in the hip.

Both were placed in stable condition.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

There is also no word yet on the motive behind the shooting.

