1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Target parking lot in Wynnefield Heights

Shooting and car crash in the parking lot of Wynnefield Heights Target across the street from our @6abc studio pic.twitter.com/qiSSfyJaol — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 22, 2020

Police and Firefighters focusing on this vehicle in the Target parking lot just off Monument Rd following shooting & car crash @6abc pic.twitter.com/okz8abOCCr — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in a Target parking lot in the city's Wynnefield Heights section on Tuesday night.It happened around 9 p.m. along the 4000 block of City Avenue.Police say one man was shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Two other men, a 31-year-old and 23-year-old, also suffered gunshot wounds. Both men are currently listed in stable condition at the hospital."It's absolutely dangerous. The fact that there weren't more people who were injured-- you know we're very, very fortunate," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "The fact that someone would either want something bad enough or want to protect something bad enough to open fire in a parking lot is absolutely frightening."Police say they recovered two guns and four large bags of drugs from the scene.Coulter says the shooting may be be either an attempted robbery or a drug deal gone bad.No arrests have been made. Police say they are looking for a possible fourth person connected with the shooting.According to Coulter, officers were already at the Target investigating an unrelated incident when the shots rang out.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.