Philadelphia teen injured in high school football game shooting speaks out

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I didn't know what to think, I was in shock because I didn't know I was shot," said Dajuan Williams

The 14-year-old was standing outside the Gratz-Imhotep football game, waiting to get in, when he found himself running for his life.

A bullet went in, then out of his foot. Police say he was one of two teens injured.

"It was like a sting, and I started feeling it more and more," he said. "When I looked at my sock, my sock had a hole in it."

SEE ALSO: 2 teens injured in shooting at Philadelphia high school football game

Hours earlier, Dajuan had been with his dad at a "stop the violence rally" at City Hall; taking a stand against the very violence he would later become a victim to.

"Not even an hour-and-a-half later my son is shot, standing at a football game, running away from gunshots," said Dawan Williams

Police say neither Dajuan nor the other teen were the intended targets.

Monday night was a chance for his friends from the New Options More Opportunities program -- who attended Friday's game with him-- to see that Dajuan was okay.

"Seeing him walk through the door I feel better," said one peer tearfully.

"Mostly every kid that spoke today shed a tear, and a lot of them that spoke thought about retaliation," said Ricky Duncan, with New Options More Opportunities.

"They needed to hear little Dajuan tell them, 'Do not retaliate in my name. 'I'm ok.'"

As for Dajuan, he says Friday's incident is making him question his safety.

"It's just crazy that you can't even go to a football game without worrying about getting shot!" he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimefootballphiladelphiaphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured after wild shootout on North Philadelphia street
Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe
Nelson Agholor responds to good Samaritan's viral interview
The Vaxx Map: Investigating measles vaccination in Delaware Valley
Potentially-deadly EEE now in Pa., NJ and Delaware
Body cam, 911 calls from Wildwood deck collapse released
Man thwarts home invasion, shoots intruders holding mother at gunpoint
Show More
Mother, baby hospitalized after gunfire in Philadelphia
Clementon Fall Festival canceled as water park's fate remains unclear
Video shows tire theft from New Jersey car dealership
Park photos, videos sought in search for missing N.J. girl
1 injured after crash involving school bus in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News