Public viewing in Norristown for Pa. Trooper Sisca killed in I-95 crash

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A public viewing will be held Friday for Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca.Sisca and his partner Trooper Martin Mack, along with a pedestrian they were helping, were all killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field on March 21.Sisca, 29, was the fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company.He comes from a family of first responders. His father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office; his father-in-law and wife are members of the fire company.He was preparing to become a father in the coming months.Sisca enlisted in February of last year and graduated from the 161st cadet class.The public is invited to the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish funeral home on West Germantown Pike in Norristown from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.A public funeral will be held Friday at noon at Perkiomen Valley High school.It was a somber salute in Bucks County on Thursday as law enforcement from around the region paid their final respects to Trooper Mack.The 33-year-old father of two girls was remembered as a man dedicated to service and family.He spent his entire six-year state police career at Troop K in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.