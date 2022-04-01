Public viewing in Norristown for Pa. Trooper Sisca killed in I-95 crash

Sisca and his partner Trooper Martin Mack, along with a pedestrian they were helping, were all killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field on March 21.
Sisca, 29, was the fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company.
He comes from a family of first responders. His father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office; his father-in-law and wife are members of the fire company.
He was preparing to become a father in the coming months.
Sisca enlisted in February of last year and graduated from the 161st cadet class.
The public is invited to the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish funeral home on West Germantown Pike in Norristown from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A public funeral will be held Friday at noon at Perkiomen Valley High school.
It was a somber salute in Bucks County on Thursday as law enforcement from around the region paid their final respects to Trooper Mack.
The 33-year-old father of two girls was remembered as a man dedicated to service and family.
He spent his entire six-year state police career at Troop K in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.