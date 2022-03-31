pennsylvania state police

Final goodbye for Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack in Bucks County

The 33-year-old trooper leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
By
Funeral service being held for Pa. trooper killed in I-95 crash

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One of the Pennsylvania state troopers killed by a suspected drunk driver will be laid to rest on Thursday.

A public funeral service for Trooper Martin Mack will take place at Saint Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown, Bucks County.

The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. with a procession to follow.

A public viewing for 29-year-old Trooper Brande Sisca is scheduled for Friday from noon until 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home at 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown.

A funeral for Trooper Sisca will be held at Perkiomen Valley High School on Saturday at noon.

Sisca's wife is expecting their firstborn in July.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.



Twenty-one-year-old Jayana Webb of Eagleville is facing charges in connection with the March 21 crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia that killed both troopers and the pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, whom they were assisting.

RELATED: Blood alcohol content of suspect in fatal I-95 crash was twice the legal limit: Police

Police said, at that time, Webb attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.

Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.

WATCH: Police procession along I-95 after fatal crash
A police procession with at least 25 cruisers and motorcycles escorting the troopers' bodies made its way from the crash scene to the medical examiner's office.

