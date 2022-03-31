Final goodbye for Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack in Bucks County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11670103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One of the Pennsylvania state troopers killed by a suspected drunk driver will be laid to rest on Thursday.A public funeral service for Trooper Martin Mack will take place at Saint Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown, Bucks County.The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. with a procession to follow.The 33-year-old trooper leaves behind a wife and two daughters.A public viewing for 29-year-old Trooper Brande Sisca is scheduled for Friday from noon until 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home at 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown.A funeral for Trooper Sisca will be held at Perkiomen Valley High School on Saturday at noon.Sisca's wife is expecting their firstborn in July.Twenty-one-year-old Jayana Webb of Eagleville is facing charges in connection with the March 21 crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia that killed both troopers and the pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, whom they were assisting.Police said, at that time, Webb attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.