Joe Biden addresses pandemic, pivots to election calling for patience

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Joe Biden kicked off his address to the nation Thursday night by discussing the rising coronavirus death toll and the economy."Cases are on the rise nationwide, and we're nearing 240,000 deaths due to covid. Our hearts go out to each and every family who's lost a loved one to this terrible disease," said Biden as the nation waits for the final tally on votes in the presidential election.Biden is continuing to urge patience from voters."We have no doubt that when the count is finished. Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. All people to stay calm. The process is working," said Biden. "The Senator and I, we continue to feel very good about where things stand."Following the 2 minute televised speech, Biden and his wife waved to supporters outside the Queen in downtown Wilmington, before leaving in a caravan of Secret Service."Couldn't be more excited to see Joe. We love him," said Anna Kleinschmidt.His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris was also with Biden.Residents are eager to get a glimpse of the duo and for the official results of election week."Very anxious but patience is key," said Peter Borromeo."Every last ballot should be counted because everyone went out to vote," said Teria Robinson.Hundreds of thousands of votes are still being counted now in five battleground states, including Pennsylvania. Biden and President Trump are separated by razor-thin margins in all of them.Neil Makhija worked for both the vice president and did policy advising for Harris."They're as cautious as anyone should be in that position. They're not going to declare victory prematurely," said Neil Makhija, executive director of IMPACT and Lecture of Law at the University of Pennsylvania's Carey Law School.But supporters are remaining optimistic."I'm anxious, but I also feel like he's going to win. Biden is sounding very presidential today in his speech," said Briana Wilson.