PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Philadelphia participating in a town hall meeting Tuesday night.
Early Tuesday, you could see the barricades set up around Independence Mall in anticipation of the town hall hosted by ABC at the National Constitution Center.
The president will be coming after a visit to Arizona, where he reacted to a federal court ruling that Governor Tom Wolf's pandemic restrictions were unconstitutional.
"We had a victory just now in Pennsylvania. I don't know if you heard about it," said Trump. "They were ordered to open it up- a federal judge- open it up and let the people get back to work."
U.S. District Judge William Stickman, appointed by President Trump, sided with plaintiffs calling Governor Wolf's orders in March initiated by the pandemic unconstitutional. Specifically referring to the restriction of large gatherings, the shuttering of non-life sustaining businesses and a stay at home order.
The suit was filed during the state's red phase when most businesses were closed, and Wolf has since eased many of those restrictions.
An attorney who represents the plaintiffs said that current restrictions, like limits to gathering size, can't be enforced.
The governor's office says they will appeal.
As far as what's happening Tuesday at the National Constitution Center, undecided voters will be able to ask the president questions.
The town hall will air at 9 p.m. on Channel 6.
President Donald Trump in Philadelphia for town hall at National Constitutional Center Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News