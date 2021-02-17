Trump Plaza implosion on Wednesday: Everything you should know

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=309844" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's yet another blow to Atlantic City's now-fragile economy.

Information on Road Closures and Bader Field Viewing Area for Plaza Implosion February 17, 2021 - More info: https://t.co/pkjhszVvoe pic.twitter.com/incpecA5OK — AtlanticCityPD (@AtlanticCityPD) February 11, 2021

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The crumbling former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City is coming down on Wednesday morning.The implosion is scheduled to happen at 9 a.m.Watchof the implosion on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.Trump Plaza opened in 1984, and was the site of numerous high-profile boxing matches that Trump, then a real estate developer, attended.It shut down in 2014 and has fallen into disrepair, necessitating its demolition."Take it down!" exclaimed Wilmington, Delaware resident Steve Bay. "Try and rebuild something new."Bay traveled to the city to witness Wednesday's scheduled implosion.The event also saw some visitors on the iconic boardwalk taking a stroll down memory lane."It was beautiful. It was impactful. It was state of the art, but time just took its toll on it," recalled Lebanon, Pennsylvania resident Brenda Phillips.The implosion of the once lavish casino and hotel, now just a shell of exposed concrete and plumbing, comes seven years after the Plaza closed its doors.Its destruction also means the end of former President Donald Trump's mark on the city."This is not about Donald Trump. This is not about politics," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.Small said he is focused, however, on the future of this piece of prime real estate, which is still privately owned."Immediately after the implosion, that's where the conversation shifts," Small added.The building's current owner, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, has not announced future plans for the site.While the usual fanfare of a building implosion will obviously be scaled back in the era of COVID-19, there will still be options for those looking to watch history.A public viewing area for the implosion will be set up at Bader Field. It will cost $10 per car to park.Some hotels are also offering viewing packages that face Trump Plaza.A lucky few will arguably get the best view with One Atlantic Events."We (have) an unobstructed view of the actual implosion site," said Director and General Manager Elizabeth McGlinn.Because the venue is closed because of COVID, McGlinn offered the space and auctioned 10 prime spots for watching to help benefit the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club.The auction for the seats reportedly raised more than $17,000 for the organization."Everybody is very happy, that is, for the city, the eyesore coming down as well as the opportunity for more growth in the city," said McGlinn.Atlantic City police have announced closures to vehicles and pedestrians in the area of the detonation zone.-Pacific Avenue eastbound will be detoured at Georgia Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.-Pacific Avenue westbound will be detoured at Arkansas Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.-Mississippi Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.-Columbia Place between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.-Missouri Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.-The Boardwalk and Beach between Georgia Avenue and Arkansas Avenue will be closed.-Atlantic Avenue will be open to all traffic and is recommended to be used.