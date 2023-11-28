WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

How to use your travel point for a vacation to Puerto Rico

WPVI
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 2:56PM
How to use your travel point for a vacation to Puerto Rico
EMBED <>More Videos

"The Points Guy" shares tips on utilizing points for your next vacation to Puerto Rico

"The Points Guy" shares tips on utilizing your travel points for your next vacation to Puerto Rico. For more, watch his interview above.

ALSO SEE: Travel Tuesday 2023: How to get the best deal on flights, hotels and more for your next vacation

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW