Carpentry Academy in South Philly students assemble turkey baskets for families in need

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An act of goodwill is turning into a teachable moment for a group of young men in South Philadelphia. They spent Thursday afternoon assembling turkey baskets for families most in need, but it was more than just about giving back.It's no secret families are feeling the cost of inflation everywhere, including at the grocery store.The young men of the Carpentry Academy in South Philadelphia stuffed 70 bags with holiday dinner staples like macaroni and cheese, turkey and stuffing.The program's organizers say it's the kids in the program who get to pick which families they feel are most in need of these items this holiday."I'm leaving it up to them to pick the families. I want them to be aware of what's going on in their neighborhood and be aware of the families that are struggling. And I want them to take the responsibility to go to those houses," said Anton Moore from Unity in the Community.Organizers spent close to $3,000 out of pocket buying and assembling these holiday care packages.They also hope to show that some of the city's youngest residents are more than just the violence that consumes their communities.Thursday night, students will be going door to door to surprise the families they've selected to receive these care packages.