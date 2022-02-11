carjacking

Uber driver tries to run, shot twice by carjacking suspects in Mayfair: Police

The suspects fled in the victim's 2021 grey Toyota RAV4.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver was critically injured during a carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue in Mayfair.

According to police, the 52-year-old Uber driver was inside his vehicle making a phone call to his cousin when two masked suspects, described as young males, approached him.

They told him to get out of his vehicle.

"As he's on the highway, they tell him 'don't move.' He gets up and tries to run. As he's running southbound on Torresdale Avenue, two shots are fired, striking him in the leg," Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said.

They then fled in the victim's 2021 grey Toyota RAV4.

The Uber driver was taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say they are reviewing video in the area.
