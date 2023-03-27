Uber driver gunned down by passengers identified as married father of 2, veteran

A 38-year-old Uber driver was killed by his passengers in Lynwood, leaving his young family without a father.

LYNWOOD, Calif. -- An Uber driver and family man was gunned down by his passengers outside a 7-Eleven in southern California early Friday morning.

The victim is 38-year-old Aaron Orozco, a father of two. His wife, Sandra Medina, said her husband was a night owl who drove Uber at night. He had driven for the rideshare company for three to four years.

The suspects are described as two adult males.

"I just hope that they find them because they created this chaos in my life and my family's life," said Medina. "And, you know, now I don't have my husband with me. And, it has just changed my life around so much. So, I really hope that they do catch them."

The incident occurred during the ride, when Orozco parked in the parking lot outside the 7-Eleven. A physical altercation occurred between Orozco and his passengers before one of the suspects used an unknown firearm to shoot Orozco.

Orozco was shot in the upper torso and was found by deputies at the crime scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He said that there were incidents where he felt unsafe, but he said overall, he never had any occurrences where he felt like his life was in danger and then, you know, this happens," said Medina. "So totally unexpected."

The suspects fled in Orozco's car, a 2014 Honda Accord, which was found abandoned a short distance away.

The two suspects remain outstanding.

Along with being a father to a 9-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, Orozco was also a veteran who had served four years in the marines.

Orozco and his wife had lived in Lynwood for about 10 years, and Orozco had gone to high school in the city. And, even though Orozco did not have any previous life-threatening incidents while driving for Uber, his wife said the family had begun looking to move from Lynwood due to the city becoming more dangerous.

Uber has also put out a statement on the incident, saying they are reaching out to the driver's family to offer their condolence and to inform them that they are eligible for survivor benefits.

The company has been in touch with law enforcement as well.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Orozco Figueroa's family as they cope with this unfathomable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our condolences. We banned the rider's account and are working with police on their investigation," the company said.