Uber driver faces deportation after convicted of raping Chester County woman

Prosecutors said on February 10, 2018, 26-year-old Ahmed Elgaafary of Lansdale, Montgomery County picked up the victim from the Valley Forge Casino.
They said Elgaafary, an Egyptian national, then sexually assaulted the intoxicated victim during the 55-minute drive home to Charlestown.
After the charges were filed last year, Uber issued the following statement:
"What's been reported is appalling. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app."
The conviction came after a weeklong trial.
"In the investigation, he first claimed no sex took place, then switched to a consent defense when the DNA from the rape kit came back to him," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan wrote in a Facebook post.
Hogan said Elgaafary will be sentenced at a later date and then deported to Egypt.