2 teens arrested after Uber driver beaten, robbed in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver suffered multiple injuries to his face after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia.
The 65-year-old driver told police it happened around 2:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Westminster Avenue.
That's where four men pulled the driver from his Toyota Rav-4, then punched him and kicked him in the head.
The man lost several teeth in the attack, police say. He also suffered a broken nose and swollen eye.
Despite being hurt and dazed he managed to tell police his license plate number.
Officers located the Rav-4 going in the wrong direction at 46th and Lancaster.
The suspects jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.
Officers arrested two of them, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, following a chase.
One officer cut his hand hopping a chain-linked fence to corral a suspect.