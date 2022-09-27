2 teens arrested after Uber driver beaten, robbed in West Philadelphia

The man lost several teeth in the attack, police say. He also suffered a broken nose and swollen eye.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver suffered multiple injuries to his face after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia.

The 65-year-old driver told police it happened around 2:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Westminster Avenue.

That's where four men pulled the driver from his Toyota Rav-4, then punched him and kicked him in the head.

The man lost several teeth in the attack, police say. He also suffered a broken nose and swollen eye.

Despite being hurt and dazed he managed to tell police his license plate number.

Officers located the Rav-4 going in the wrong direction at 46th and Lancaster.

The suspects jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers arrested two of them, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, following a chase.

One officer cut his hand hopping a chain-linked fence to corral a suspect.