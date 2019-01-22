Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs for wheel

SACRAMENTO, California --
It was not a great night on the road for a California Uber driver who had only one arm to use to keep a passenger from going for his steering wheel.

Dax Castro posted a dashcam recording of his struggle with a man sitting in his front seat.

According to Castro on Facebook, the ordeal took place as he was driving the passenger to a downtown Sacramento location, all while traveling at freeway speeds.

"You gotta let go, man!" Castro told the passenger.

In response, the unidentified passenger told Castro, "You gotta trust me, brother," and "I love you, brother."

Castro is then seen slowing the vehicle down while trying to keep the man away from the wheel.

The post went on to mention that the passenger was later arrested after registering a 0.19 blood alcohol content.

"I almost died!" Castro stated in the posting. "But obviously I'm thankful that I'm alive."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ubercaught on camerarideshareattackcaliforniau.s. & world
Top Stories
Several daycares receive threatening phone calls in Delaware
Driver escapes after car crashes into Mt. Laurel icy pond
Driver crashes truck that lands on its side in Pennsauken
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Cooper, McKay among locals up for Oscars
Exclusive: Police arrest suspect in string of car break-ins
Missing Chili's waitress and mom of 7-year-old found dead
'Miracle puppy' survives euthanasia, finds forever home
Show More
Majestic views of partially frozen Niagara Falls
Eagles' Ertz, Cox, more teammates defend Carson Wentz
Airport collecting donations for federal workers during shutdown
Trump's shutdown proposal faces uncertain fate in Senate
Harris Wofford, activist who served in Senate, dies at 92
More News