A Ugandan music superstar turns to politics

LOS ANGELES -- The powerful new documentary, "Bobi Wine: The People's President" tells the story of political corruption and brutal violence coming face to face with unwavering courage and fearlessness.

Ugandan musician, Bobi Wine, is a pop star-turned activist and politician. The documentary, from National Geographic, is an unflinching look at Wine's attempt to unseat Uganda's current president, a ruthless dictator who has been in power since 1986.

Running in the country's 2021 presidential election and going up against the most powerful man in Uganda, Bobi Wine, his wife Barbie and their supporters faced persecution, intimidation, physical violence, torture and even death.

The documentary gives audiences and the world a glimpse into just how much Wine, his family and followers sacrificed in their attempt to denounce the dictatorial regime and win freedom.

"I want to bring the reality of Uganda to the face of the world. I want the world to know what exactly is happening in Uganda in 2023," Wine says.

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" hits select theatres on July 28.