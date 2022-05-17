West Philadelphia students raise money for Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA -- The nine students who make up the student council at Saint Francis de Sales School in West Philadelphia are going above and beyond and have taken on an extra service project to raise money for the Ukraine.The student council president said that even though they are kids, she feels like they can help.The kids are making blue and yellow ribbons with a sunflower in the middle and selling them for $2 a piece.They've raised $250 so far and it's allowing their peers and teachers to show their support for Ukraine by pinning the ribbon on their shirts.The money will to Catholic Relief Services, which has an ongoing fundraiser for Ukraine.Beyond the money, however, the student council advisor says the kids are learning invaluable lessons about charity and taking care of the community.