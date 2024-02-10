EPA meets with NJ parents after tests show elevated levels of lead at school playground

Years ago, Trenton was home to more than 150 pottery factories and lead was widely used.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Members of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were in South Jersey on Friday to meet with parents amid lead concerns at a school playground.

The playgrounds and grassy areas at Ulysses S. Grant Intermediate School in Trenton have been sealed off after tests run by the EPA showed elevated levels of lead.

Back in December, the EPA sampled the school's soil after learning several pottery factories existed in this area in the 1900s. Officials say the factories were a major contributor to the lead contamination.

Officials are now working with the school district to develop a plan to protect students and replace the soil.

Elevated lead levels detected on school grounds in Trenton, forcing outdoor areas to be sealed off

There are about 550 students at this school and parents say want to make sure their children are safe.

"Hopefully they fix it real quick and we'll be back on track," said mother Katiana Gedin.

Trenton Public School District Superintendent James Earle says the district is working with the health department to test students and families for lead contamination.

"It's just concerning. We know lead is not good for anyone's health so are we doing the right things in a timely way," he said.

The EPA will present the next steps at a meeting on February 21.