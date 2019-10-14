Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPVI) -- Raleigh police continue to investigate after an underage driver was involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Milburnie Road and Chatham Lane.

"I couldn't believe what I (saw), a car dangling from the wires there," explained Gary Antwon Williams, who found the four-door Nissan stuck in the air, with only its grill touching the ground. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its passenger side doors and windows.

Police said the underage teen was with two other passengers, neither of whom were old enough to drive. All three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

"Seen it on TV, but not in person. It's a little different seeing it in real life," Williams explained.

The ages of the underage driver and passengers have not been released at this time. Raleigh Police are still working to complete the accident report.
