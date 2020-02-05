Man shot by undercover Philadelphia police sergeant after carjacking attempt using rock: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An undercover Philadelphia sergeant shot a man who police said suddenly attacked her with a rock and grabbed her by the neck during a struggle in the city's Hunting Park section.The sergeant, 57, was sitting in a car near North Park and West Hunting Park avenues around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when police said the man threw a rock into the driver's side window.Police said the suspect then grabbed the sergeant's neck and tried to drag her out of the car.Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said it appears the man was attempting to carjack the undercover sergeant and did not know she was an officer.Coulter said she does not believe the crime had any relation to what the officer was working on but rather the sergeant fell victim to a crime of opportunity.The sergeant shot the suspect at least once, according to investigators.It took officers about 20 minutes to track down the suspect on Lehigh Avenue between 12th and 13th streets after police said he tried to hide in someone's house."We believe that he entered a private residence without permission, breaking in, and was chased out by the lawful owner, the lawful occupant. When he gets outside shortly after, that's when he's met by police and the fire department personnel who do take him to Temple Hospital," said Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.The suspect is listed in critical condition.The sergeant was also taken to Temple University Hospital and treated for cuts and bruises, according to Kinebrew.Kinebrew said the sergeant has 23 years of service on the job.