Viking statue at Boathouse Row toppled, sent into Schuylkill River

Underwater footage of Viking statue in Schuylkill River

FAIRMOUNT PARK
A 100-year-old statue of a Viking explorer at Boathouse Row was torn off its pedestal and hauled into the Schuylkill River in act of vandalism, Philadelphia police say.

People gathered along Kelly Drive early Tuesday morning in a state of disbelief as they looked at the spot where Thorfin Kelsey's statue had stood since 1920. Karlsefni was an Icelandic hero who is thought to have visited the Americas as early as 1004 A.D.

Sometime overnight, police say vandals toppled the statue over with a rope and brought it down a hill before throwing it into the river where it remains submerged.

This is not the first time the Viking statue been vandalized. A year ago this week, the Icelandic figure's face was spray-painted red and anti-Nazi language was written on it, along with the anarchy symbol.

Days later, it would become the site of a white supremacist rally and a counter-protest.

Doug Martenson was responsible for the painstaking job of restoring the statue last year.

"It's not really vandalism at this point. It's really destroying public property," Martenson said.

This incident comes just days ahead of Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings, leading some to believe a Birds fan could be behind this.

Given the weight of the statue, officials still aren't sure how the vandals managed to haul the statue into the water. But crews will need a crane to recover it.

In the meantime, there is no known motive and no arrests have been made.
