University of Delaware student starts his own business during the pandemic

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- "Oh So Cycle" is the brainchild of University of Delaware senior Blake Armentano.

He noticed there were no private, indoor cycling studios around Newark, his college town, so he opened his own.

That was 14 days before the shutdown orders came because of the pandemic.

Like so many businesses he found a way to keep his fledgling studio alive.

He started offering virtual memberships with unlimited access to virtual rides filmed at his studio and in-home spin bike rental.

He recently opened back up for in-person workouts.

Blake limited the number of bikes in the studio and put up see-through partitions between the bikes which are positioned six feet apart.

Armentano is an entrepreneurship major at the University of Delaware.

He had one goal: to launch a business by the time he graduated, but he's not done yet.

"My goal, of course, as a very entrepreneurial-minded person, is I want this "Oh So Cycle" to be the first of many. I also want to grow the virtual model as well because - it's great to be able to help the local community right here in Newark, Delaware - to reach their fitness or mental goals... whatever reason why they come here," Armentano told Action News.

His company will drop off a spin bike and pick it up at the end of the membership.

Armentano credits his professors, mentors, and other students for helping him make his dream happen even during a global health crisis.
