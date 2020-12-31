Police vehicle involved in 2-car crash in Upper Chichester Twp., Pennsylvania

UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities responded to a violent two-car crash involving a police vehicle in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County on Thursday afternoon.The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Conchester Highway near Cherry Tree Road, authorities said.The road was closed in both directions following the crash.Chopper 6 showed severe damage to both vehicles, but information about injuries was not immediately available.