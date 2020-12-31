Police vehicle involved in 2-car crash in Upper Chichester Twp., Pennsylvania

By
UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities responded to a violent two-car crash involving a police vehicle in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Conchester Highway near Cherry Tree Road, authorities said.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash.

Chopper 6 showed severe damage to both vehicles, but information about injuries was not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper chichester townshipcar crashpolice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old boy shot, killed in West Oak Lane: Police
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
Philly area offers options for New Year's Eve amid pandemic
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Man wrongly convicted to receive $9.8M from City of Philadelphia
Show More
Suspect opens fire at Pat's Steaks in South Philly
Action News Morning Team: What I Learned in 2020
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
TSA screens more than 1 million passengers for 5th straight day
Plastic bag ban begins Friday in Delaware; later in Philly, NJ
More TOP STORIES News