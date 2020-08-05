Upper Darby cop accused of racist Facebook post fired

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby Township mayor has fired an officer accused of posting a racist comment on social media.
Officer Jonathan Resinski was terminated on Tuesday after an internal investigation.
There were multiple protests calling on the township to take action.
Resinski allegedly posted under a pseudonym.
In her letter of dismissal, Mayor Barbarann Keffer says this not a police training issue, alleging that Resinski has failed to acknowledge any wrongdoing.
