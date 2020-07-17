Upper Darby Officer on administrative leave after alleged racist post using fake name

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Police generally have a very good relationship with the communities they serve.So this is something that has shocked Township officials and they vow to conduct a thorough investigation quickly.Late last month a video of a black man being arrested in Georgia went viral. Such videos of high public interest in this era of severely strain relations between some Police departments across the country and some communities they serve.Someone using the name Randall Raines commented on the video saying in part, quote: "Animals. How much to send them back to Africa?"Upper Darby Township officials say following a tip from a private citizen, an investigation reveals Upper Darby Police Officer Jonathan Resinski was the man who made the post posing as Raines.Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was stunned. "It's outrageous that we're dealing with this right now,' said Keffer. "And the officer is on administrative leave, we're still doing an investigation."During a disciplinary hearing, officials say Resinski admitted making the post saying he did so out of frustration and anxiety.Action News was unable to reach him or his attorney for comment."We take this very seriously and we have a zero-tolerance policy, especially with people who have government-issued weapons." said Keffer.Chief Administrative officer Vincent Rongione says he first learned of the matter ten days ago from Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt."At the time, I was told that this was racial in nature and incendiary," said Rongione.The incident comes at a time when the Mayor was initiating a review of policing policies for the department."We have to really examine conduct unbecoming of an officer, all the policies need to be looked at, we're looking to revamp things here," said Mayor Keffer."The last thing we want is one incident, one officer to sort of taint the relationship our department has built with the community, especially now." said the Townships Chief Administrative Officer.Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said to Action News this is not who they are. They worked too hard to build trust, and to be trusted by those they serve. They expect to conclude the investigation very soon.